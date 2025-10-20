Criminal Netanyahu halts Gaza aid over alleged ceasefire breach

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the suspension of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, claiming that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement.

According to Israel’s KAN public broadcaster, citing unnamed political sources, Netanyahu issued the directive on Sunday based on recommendations from unidentified Israeli military officials.

In a statement released on Saturday, Netanyahu’s office declared that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice.” The reopening, it said, depends on Hamas fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire deal, including the return of all deceased captives and the implementation of the agreed framework.

Hamas had earlier warned that the continued closure of the Rafah crossing would significantly delay the handover of the remaining bodies of captives. Meanwhile, Israeli forces accused Hamas of launching missile attacks and gunfire against Israeli troops stationed in the southern city of Rafah.

Hamas denied these allegations, reaffirming its commitment to the US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Tel Aviv.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, Israeli forces have reportedly violated the agreement 47 times, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 Palestinians and injuries to 143 others. The border closure follows Israeli attacks that killed at least 16 Palestinians in Gaza.

