Hamas: Closure of Rafah crossing will delay retrieval and handover of Israeli captives’ bodies

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that the decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep the Rafah crossing closed until further notice constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a denial of the commitments he made before mediators and guarantor parties.

In a press statement issued on Saturday evening, the Movement added that the continued closure of the Rafah crossing along with preventing the exit of the wounded and sick, restricting the movement of civilians in both directions, blocking the entry of specialized equipment needed for searching for missing persons under the rubble, and barring the entry of forensic teams and tools necessary for identifying bodies will lead to delays in retrieving and handing over the bodies.

According to the statement, Israeli violations, breaches, and attacks have so far exceeded 47 documented incidents, resulting in 38 martyrs and 143 wounded.

The Movement affirmed that Israel’s persistence in committing such violations “once again proves its aggressive intentions and its ongoing policy of siege against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” stressing that “war criminal Netanyahu continues to fabricate flimsy pretexts to obstruct the agreement and evade his obligations.”

Hamas called on the mediators and guarantor parties of the agreement to act urgently to pressure Israel to immediately reopen the Rafah crossing, compel it to adhere to all terms of the agreement, and put an end to its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



