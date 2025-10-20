Tel Aviv halts humanitarian aid to Gaza after renewed airstrikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel announced on Sunday that it will suspend the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip until further notice, following allegations that Hamas violated the ongoing ceasefire, according to Israeli media reports.

The decision, approved by the regime’s cabinet, comes amid renewed violence in the war-torn enclave. Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on southern Gaza, just hours after the military claimed its troops had come under fire from Hamas fighters — a claim the Palestinian resistance movement categorically denied as “false and baseless.”

According to Mehr, the Palestinian Civil Defence agency in Gaza reported that at least 11 Palestinians were killed in the latest Israeli attacks, including strikes on a school sheltering displaced civilians.

The suspension of aid threatens to further deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where millions of residents are already struggling with severe shortages of food, medicine, and essential supplies following two years of devastating conflict.

