Iran urges global prosecution of Gaza war crimes at IPU Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Hamid-Reza Haji Babaei, who has traveled to Geneva to attend the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has urged the international community to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) regarding post-war Gaza, on the sidelines of the IPU on Sunday, Haji Babaei underscored that any ceasefire or temporary truce agreement should not mean forgetting justice and giving immunity to war criminals.

He stressed that one of the fundamental goals of the IPU and PUIC is to promote peace and resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. “Today, we are facing a great test; a test for human conscience and the effectiveness of the international system in the face of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” he said.

Recalling horrific crimes committed by the Israeli regime, with the direct support of the United States and some Western governments, the Iranian representative said that their actions not only weakened the foundations of the global multilateral system but also discredited international institutions.

He noted that Israel, with its repeated aggressions against regional countries, has made the UN Security Council incapable of playing its main role in maintaining global peace and security.

The Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament emphasized that a just future for the Palestinian people and the region, and lasting peace is possible only through the unity among Muslims, parliamentary solidarity, and the restoration of global.

Haji Babaei reiterated Iran’s stance on the Palestinian cause, saying the Islamic Republic supports any measure that includes stopping the genocide, withdrawing the occupying forces, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and realizing the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

