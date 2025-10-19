Baqir Al Olum University launches joint academic programs with Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ehsan Rafiei Alavi, President of Baqir Al Olum University (AS), met with Iran’s Cultural Counselor in Iraq to discuss expanding scientific, cultural, and educational cooperation between Qom and Iraqi institutions.

The discussions focused on launching joint postgraduate programs, including master’s and doctoral courses, with Imam Sadiq (AS) Seminary in Baghdad and Imam Kazim (AS) Seminary in Kadhimiya City. Short-term courses for Iraqi academic and cultural elites, as well as joint scientific meetings between Najaf and Qom seminaries, were also planned to strengthen regional scholarly collaboration.

Hojatoleslam Rafiei Alavi emphasized that detailed academic regulations were reviewed to ensure smooth implementation of the programs. The meeting concluded with a commitment to maintain continuous communication and develop a joint action plan to accelerate cooperation and maximize the scientific and cultural potential of both countries.

..................

End/ 257