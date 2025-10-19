Seminary official: Quran offers blueprint for interfaith unity based on rationality, love, commonalities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Ahmad Vaezi, head of the Islamic Propaganda Office of the Qom Seminary, emphasized that the root of divisions among religions lies in human misinterpretations and called for interfaith dialogue grounded in rationality, love, and shared values.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Second International Conference on Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity, Hojatoleslam Vaezi highlighted the Quran’s role in guiding differences and strengthening unity among followers of divine religions. He stressed the importance of disseminating the conference’s findings to the global scholarly community.

“It is not enough to merely hold a conference,” he said. “The scientific outputs and achievements must be documented and made accessible to scholars and elites worldwide. This will lay the groundwork for deeper dialogue and a shared intellectual framework among religious communities.”

Hojatoleslam Vaezi underlined that the essence of all divine religions is one, and that divisions arise from human factors rather than the faiths themselves. “All prophets, from Noah to Muhammad (PBUH), convey the same ultimate truth. Differences exist only in laws and implementation details, not in the core principles of belief and morality,” he explained.

He warned that oppression, power-seeking, and misinterpretations rooted in tribal or worldly interests have historically led to sectarian dogmas that contradict the original spirit of religion. “The divine aspect of religion is singular; divisions are caused by human errors,” he noted.

Highlighting the Quran’s guidance, Hojatoleslam Vaezi called for dialogue based on common ground. “Strengthening unity requires wise and loving interaction that emphasizes convergence and shared faith,” he said, describing this approach as key to promoting understanding and cooperation among religious communities worldwide.

