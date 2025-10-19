Senior cleric: Restoring ethics key to resolving global issues

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Najaf Lakzai, head of the Research Institute of Islamic Sciences and Culture, said the absence of ethics in global decision-making has intensified crises worldwide, stressing the need to reintegrate moral principles into governance at all levels.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Comparative Ethics Studies in Islam and Christianity at Sheikh Tusi Hall of the Qom Seminary, Hojatoleslam Lakzai emphasized that the ultimate aim of scholarly efforts is to restore ethics to the central position envisioned by divine religions and the mission of the prophets.

He warned that isolating ethics from political and social systems has fueled growing anomalies and conflicts globally. “To counter this trend, ethical principles must be embedded in international policies, national legislation, and institutional frameworks, supported by monitoring mechanisms to assess virtues and vices in governance,” he said.

Highlighting the role of public demand, Hojatoleslam Lakzai stressed that the performance of officials, rather than beliefs alone, determines societal outcomes. “Crises such as those in Gaza have raised awareness, enabling people to pressure institutions to uphold moral values,” he added.

He called on scholars to shape effective discourse so that societies can demand ethics in policymaking, paving the way for a more just, humane, and stable world.

