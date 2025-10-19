Israel committed 47 violations of Gaza ceasefire since Oct. 1

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10, resulting in the deaths of 38 Palestinians, the Gaza Media Office said on Saturday.

In a statement, the office called on mediators to intervene urgently to compel Israel to stop its “aggression.”

It added that “the Israeli occupation has carried out a series of serious and repeated violations since the announcement of the end of the war on the Gaza Strip, totaling 47 documented breaches as of Saturday.”

According to the office, these violations have led to the killing of 38 Palestinians, the injury of 143 others, and the arrest of several civilians, noting that the breaches included shelling, deliberate targeting, and direct gunfire at citizens.

The statement described the violations as “a blatant breach of the ceasefire decision and of the principles of international humanitarian law.”

It further noted that the Israeli army committed these violations using military vehicles, tanks stationed on the outskirts of residential neighborhoods, and electronic cranes equipped with remote sensors and targeting systems, as well as quadcopter drones carrying out live-fire attacks on civilians.

The office stressed that its teams have documented these violations across all governorates of the Gaza Strip, asserting that “the occupation has not adhered to the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and terrorizing Palestinians.”

It held Israel fully responsible for these actions and urged mediators and the UN to take urgent steps to compel Israel to halt its ongoing aggression and protect civilians in Gaza.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reports daily casualties from Israeli direct attacks, while the Israeli army claims its fire is in response to violations of the "yellow line."

The “yellow line” is a term introduced alongside the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, referring to areas inside Gaza from which Israeli forces have withdrawn and redeployed.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli army has pulled out from most parts of Gaza City, except for the Shejaya neighborhood and parts of the al-Tuffah and Zeitoun areas.

In Khan Younis, the army withdrew from central areas and parts of the east, while Palestinians remain barred from entering the northern towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, as well as Rafah city and the Gaza sea.

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 11 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed 68,116 people and injured 170,200 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

