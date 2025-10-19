US Vice President Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff to visit occupied territories for Gaza plan talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are set to visit the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday to discuss the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza plan, according to AFP.

Vance’s trip will coincide with the arrival of Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, who will also hold discussions focused on advancing phase two of the Gaza ceasefire deal and overseeing efforts to recover the remains of hostages held by Hamas in the war-torn enclave.

According to Mehr, sources close to Witkoff’s team said he has been closely monitoring the progress of the ceasefire implementation and remains committed to securing the return of all bodies, including those of several American citizens.

According to the Zionist outlet i24NEWS, the coordinated visit by Vance and Witkoff is expected to take place on Monday, as Washington seeks to maintain momentum in the fragile truce and humanitarian arrangements in Gaza.

