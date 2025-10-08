Hamas and Israel Exchange Captive Lists Amid Ceasefire Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian movement Hamas and the Israeli regime have exchanged lists of captives to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, according to Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nunu.

“Today, we exchanged lists of hostages and prisoners who are planned to be released in accordance with the previously agreed-upon criteria,” al-Nunu was quoted as saying on Hamas’s Telegram channel, as reported by TASS.

Al-Nunu noted that the lists submitted to Israel specify “a specific amount” of Palestinian prisoners, though he did not disclose the exact number Hamas seeks to have released. He added that the negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh are continuing “in an optimistic atmosphere,” with mediators “making tremendous efforts” to reach a final agreement.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israeli delegations resumed on the evening of October 6 in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and Qatar are serving as mediators, while the United States is represented by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

/129