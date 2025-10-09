Hamas and Israel agree to ceasefire under Trump’s 20-point plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has announced that it has reached a ceasefire agreement with the Israeli regime through indirect negotiations, aiming to end the two-year-long U.S.-backed war on Gaza. The deal is based on a 20-point proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Palestinian resistance movement stated early Thursday that the agreement includes ending the war, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange involving Israeli captives and Palestinian detainees.

Hamas emphasized that it held “responsible and serious” consultations with other Palestinian resistance factions before signing the agreement.

The group reiterated that its participation in the deal stems from its commitment to halting the “war of extermination” against Palestinians and securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Negotiations began after Hamas responded positively to Trump’s proposal, agreeing to release captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian authority.

The response was widely praised by regional resistance movements, who described it as both measured and politically astute.

Hamas submits lists of Palestinian prisoners

In a separate statement, Hamas confirmed it had submitted lists of Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged with Israeli captives, in accordance with the agreed criteria.

“We await final agreement on the names, in preparation for announcing them to our people through the Prisoners' Media Office, once the relevant procedures and understandings are completed,” the statement added.

Warning about fresh Israeli betrayal

Despite agreeing to the proposal, Hamas warned of the possibility that Israel might renege on the deal, citing previous breaches in 2023 and January 2025.

The group stressed that the agreement’s implementation depends on fulfilling its conditions.

Hamas also urged parties close to Israel, especially the U.S., to ensure the regime does not evade or delay its obligations.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office advised residents to remain cautious and avoid movement along Rashid and Salah al-Din Streets until official safety instructions are issued.

The war began on October 7, 2023, following a major operation by Gaza’s resistance fighters inside occupied territories.

The operation, named Al-Aqsa Storm, involved attacks on Israeli bases and the capture of hundreds of Israelis.

Since then, Israel has launched a devastating military campaign on Gaza, killing over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The assault has included a near-total blockade, condemned by human rights organizations as a form of starvation warfare.

Throughout the conflict, the U.S. has provided extensive political, military, and intelligence support to Israel, including billions in arms and vetoes of UN ceasefire resolutions.

Hamas has repeatedly offered concessions, including the release of captives, but Israel only briefly cooperated before escalating its attacks.

Israeli officials have reportedly worked to obstruct negotiations aimed at ending the war, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congratulating Gazans for frustrating Israel

Hamas concluded its statement by praising Gazans for their resilience, which it said thwarted Israel’s goals of occupying Gaza and displacing its population.

The group hailed the Palestinian people’s heroism and resistance against fascist occupation plans.

‘What Israel failed to achieve by genocide, it won’t achieve through talks’

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, called the agreement a national achievement born of sacrifice and resistance.

He affirmed that the movement remains committed to defending Palestinian rights and warned that Israel’s failure to achieve its goals through war would not be remedied through negotiations.

Spokesman Jihad Taha also praised the unity among Palestinian factions, which he said further isolated the Israeli regime.

/129