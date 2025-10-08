Al-Aqsa Flood: Two years of legendary resilience and confrontation

AhlulBayt News Agency: October 7, 2025, marks the second anniversary of the blessed “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, a day remembered as a turning point, when the Palestinian resistance wrote the first chapter on the road to liberation.

“As the second anniversary of the glorious cross-border operation arrives, the battle remains ongoing, with its political and military repercussions still unfolding across the region,” Hamas said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Hamas described the operation as a “pivotal moment that reshaped the political and military dynamics of the Middle East.”

“For two years, the enemy has been waging a ruthless war against our steadfast Palestinian people, carrying out massacres against defenseless civilians amid shameful international silence and collusion, as well as an unprecedented level of Arab impotence,” Hamas said.

“Our people are deeply rooted in their land, steadfastly holding onto their legitimate rights in the face of liquidation and forced displacement schemes,” the Movement underlined.



/129