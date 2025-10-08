UK Students Rally for Palestine on Anniversary of al-Aqsa Flood

AhlulBayt News Agency: University students from across the United Kingdom have united to hold pro-Palestinian demonstrations marking the second anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, launched by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on October 7, 2023.

In London, hundreds of students gathered on Tuesday to protest what they described as “the beginning of genocide in Gaza,” displaying a banner listing the names of Palestinians killed, outside King’s College London near the Strand.

During the Inter-University March, students moved from King’s College London to the London School of Economics, University College London, and the School of Oriental and African Studies, chanting slogans such as “Palestine will live forever” and “Palestine will be free.”

At Sheffield University, around 100 demonstrators assembled outside the students’ union building, voicing their outrage with chants like “Occupation is a crime, get your hands off Palestine.”

Meanwhile, at Edinburgh University, hundreds of students gathered to protest against calls by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and university officials urging students not to participate in the demonstrations.

Earlier in the day, Starmer had advised students to avoid pro-Palestinian protests on the anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel.

He argued that holding such demonstrations on the anniversary was insensitive and “un-British,” claiming that some individuals had used the protests as a pretext to target British Jews, which he condemned as “despicable.”

Additional rallies were also held at the Universities of Strathclyde, Manchester, Bristol, and Leeds.

