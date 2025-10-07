UK Arms Sales to Israel Hit Record High Amid Genocide Allegations

AhlulBayt News Agency: In 2025, UK arms sales to the Israeli regime have reached unprecedented levels, despite regulations prohibiting the export of weapons that could be used in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Data from the Israeli tax authority, analyzed by Channel 4 News FactCheck, reveals that nearly £1 million (approximately $135 million) worth of UK munitions were shipped to ports in the occupied territories during the first nine months of the year.

The investigation found that this figure is more than double the total recorded in any of the previous three years.

This surge comes despite the UK government’s announcement in September 2024 that it had suspended 29 export licenses for arms that could be used by Israeli forces in Gaza.

As of July 2025, a total of 347 UK arms export licenses to Israel remain active, with 167 categorized as “military.”

FactCheck also reported last week that Israel imported over £400,000 worth of UK arms in June 2025—the highest monthly total since records began in January 2022.

Although the specific items were not detailed, they fall under a category that includes bombs, grenades, torpedoes, missiles, and ammunition.

September marked the second-highest monthly value on record, with over £310,000 worth of UK munitions arriving at Israeli ports under the same classification.

Significant shipments were also recorded in August, totaling around £150,000, including more than 100,000 bullets—making it the second-largest monthly value to date.

The customs data does not specify the final recipient of the weapons or whether they were re-exported.

These revelations come shortly after a UN Commission of Inquiry concluded that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” Israel is committing four acts of genocide in Gaza: killing, inflicting serious harm, deliberate destruction, and preventing births.

The Commission urged all countries to “use all reasonably available means” to prevent genocide in Gaza and halt arms sales to Israel where there is risk of their use in such crimes.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced mounting criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, legal experts, and members of his own party over the continued export of components for F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli air force.

