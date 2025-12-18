IRGC Spokesperson: 47 Strategic Israeli Sites Destroyed by Iranian Missiles

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has emphasized that Iran had compiled a comprehensive intelligence database on the Israeli regime prior to the 12-Day War, which enabled precise missile strikes during the conflict.

According to IRNA, speaking at a ceremony in Mashhad on Wednesday, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini stated that nearly 80 percent of Iran’s operations during the war were based on intelligence gathered over previous years. Without this groundwork, he said, such operational success would not have been possible.

General Naeini cited Israeli media reports that repeatedly warned of Iranian intelligence infiltration during the war, noting that 60 cases were officially filed in this regard.

He added that Iran’s intelligence was so extensive that for every site targeted by the Zionist regime, Iran struck the corresponding facility with pinpoint accuracy, without a single miss.

According to General Naeini, Iran’s strikes destroyed 47 strategic centers, multiple science and technology parks, and two power plants inside the Israeli regime. He claimed that the number of casualties among Israeli security forces exceeded those on the Iranian side.

He concluded by asserting that had the United States not intervened to support the Zionist regime, “there would be no trace of it left today.”

