Iran’s missile, drone power shifted battlefield initiative: Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces said that the outcome of the recent 12-day conflict compelled Israel and its Western allies to push for an end to hostilities, highlighting what he described as Iran’s growing missile and drone capabilities.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Deputy for Cultural and Soft Warfare at the General Staff of the Armed Forces, made the remarks during a visit by cultural officials to an IRGC Aerospace Force exhibition. He said all the military systems on display were “fully indigenous,” developed by young Iranian experts, the Aerospace Force, and Iran’s Defense Ministry.

Discussing the 12-day confrontation, Shekarchi asserted that the enemy—despite having cutting-edge defense systems and full American backing—was unable to achieve its goals and ultimately resorted to “sending messages and appealing for a cessation of the conflict.”

He said the battle demonstrated that Iran’s missile, drone, and air-defense capabilities had shifted the balance of initiative, prompting Iran to further accelerate the enhancement of these strategic systems.

Shekarchi added that the Iranian armed forces have since addressed vulnerabilities and expanded their capabilities, stating they are now far more prepared than they were at the outset of what he called the Israeli aggression.

