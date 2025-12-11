Four IRGC Quds members martyred in border attack near Zahedan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that four members of the Quds Regional Headquarters were killed in an attack carried out by “terrorist and hostile groups” near the Lar border region in the southeastern city of Zahedan.

According to the statement, the personnel came under assault while performing their duties and “safeguarding the nation’s borders.”

Acording to IRNA, the IRGC added that its forces have launched a search operation across the area in pursuit of the attackers.

......................

End/ 257