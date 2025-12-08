IRGC: 36 killed in Iran’s missile strike on Mossad HQ during 12‑day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s spokesman says that 36 people were killed in Iran's missile strike on the Mossad headquarters during the 12-day war with Israel.

IRGC Spokesman and Deputy for Public Relations Brigadier General Ali‑Mohammad Naeini, speaking on Sunday during a Student Day event, outlined Iran’s military actions during the 12‑day war with Israel, describing the initial response as immediate and coordinated.

According to Naeini, quoted by Mehr News Agency, following Israel’s strike on a fuel depot in Tehran, Iran targeted the Haifa refinery in two separate strikes within five hours, which he said Israeli sources themselves described as a “Iran's missile masterpiece” that put the facility out of service. He added that after Israel attacked an Iranian intelligence center, Iran responded by striking a Mossad site, saying it resulted in 36 fatalities.

Naeini said Iran’s "True Promise 3” operation began only hours after the outbreak of the conflict, characterizing it as a multi‑layered and innovative campaign combining electronic warfare, cyber operations, missiles, and drones. He emphasized that Iran entered the conflict with full intelligence dominance and a comprehensive data bank.

He argued that Israeli military and intelligence casualties were “certainly higher” than Iran’s and pointed to Iran’s precision capabilities, including striking the minus‑one floor of a 32‑story building used as a stock‑exchange data center in occupied Palestine.

Naeini said Israel employed its entire air‑defense network, supported by US assets in the region, but still failed to stop Iranian missiles. He stressed that a single Iranian missile, after Israel initially warned of “mass attacks,” inflicted damage multiple times larger than anticipated.

He highlighted the role of young Iranian specialists in building Iran’s defense capabilities and reiterated that the country’s post‑Iran–Iraq War doctrine is based on people‑centered defense and asymmetric warfare, where fronts cannot be compared “symmetrically.”

Describing the 12‑day war as a significant case study for military analysts, Naeini said Iran’s rapid recovery of command structures, the execution of 22 consecutive missile waves of attacks against Israel, and the ability to neutralize shock and regain initiative were decisive factors.

He also said that US and Israeli think tanks now argue the post‑war era should be divided into “before and after the 12‑day war,” calling the conflict “unprecedented” and suggesting it will remain a major subject for global strategic studies.

He also said Iran confronted 400-500 cyberattacks during the conflict and conducted its own cyber operations. According to Naeini, many dimensions of the cyber and intelligence war cannot be publicly disclosed.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.





