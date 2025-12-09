Israeli Ministry of War: 22,000 soldiers wounded since “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli Ministry of War stated on Monday that the number of wounded officers and soldiers injured in resistance attacks since “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation on October 7, 2023, has reached approximately 22,000.

According to media reports, data published by the Israeli Ministry of Defense indicated that 58% of the injured suffer from psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It noted that 49% of these wounded are under 30 years old, adding that 142 of them use wheelchairs, and 88 are amputees.

Moreover, official Israeli data published at the end of last October revealed 279 suicide attempts within the army over an 18-month period, 36 of whom actually died.

