Israeli expert hails UAE-backed STC control in Hadramout of Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Israeli geopolitical analyst praised what he called the remarkable military achievements of UAE-backed factions that recently took control of Seiyun city and key facilities in Hadramout province, eastern Yemen.

Avi Avidan, the Israeli expert, wrote on X that “the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces captured Seiyun with little resistance, placing Yemen’s largest oil reserves under the control of the southern coalition, along with the al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden and Seiyun International Airport in Hadramout.”

He described the developments not only as a military success but also as part of “the genius of the UAE’s pincer strategy with Israel,” noting that this strategy aims to outmaneuver Sanaa forces from Socotra Island—where joint UAE-Israel intelligence centers exist—to Aden and Hadramout.

Avidan added that this control secures ports, oil, and trade routes that influence 30% of global shipping, referring to the vital sea lanes off Yemen’s coast.

Analyzing the joint Emirati-Israeli strategy, he said Sanaa forces are now “besieged,” describing the capital as “a calculated meat grinder, deprived of fuel, weapons, and revenues,” achieved without a ground operation by the UAE or Israel.

He linked these developments to Israel’s role, saying: “Israel controls the sky and sea and has been striking the Houthis since 2023,” explaining that this created a naval barrier in the Red Sea against Iranian weapons.

The expert described Hadramout as a model of efficiency, calling it smart proxy empowerment and technological dominance, unlike what he termed Saudi Arabia’s failed efforts.

He praised the Emirati role in building “a secular southern fortress” by funding 120,000 STC fighters to counter threats against Israel.

Avidan also highlighted STC leader Aidarus Al-Zubaidi’s pledge last September to join South Yemen to the “Brahimi agreements,” considering it a step toward creating “an impregnable fortress against Iran.”

He expanded his praise to Israel’s partners in Yemen, saying this “security revolution” spreads stability to Puntland in Somalia, Libya under Haftar, and Sudan’s Rapid Support networks, stressing that “these pincers will not disappear soon.”

Concluding his post, Avidan envisioned dismantling terrorism in Yemen province by province, establishing a safer, prosperous, and integrated Middle East led by the UAE and Israel.

He said the second Ibrahim agreements “will be a victory,” praising the UAE for relieving the United States of the burden of Middle East security.

This unprecedented Israeli tribute comes as Hadramout and Mahra witness rapid military and political shifts reshaping influence in eastern and southern Yemen, amid regional and international silence.

