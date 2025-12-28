Does God Exist Fame Indian Mufti Says Pakistan is Not Islamic State!

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Indian Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi, who become famous after his debate with Javed Akhtar on the existence of God has stated that Pakistan cannot be regarded as an Islamic country, arguing that Islamic laws are not effectively implemented there.

In a video circulating widely on social media platform X, Mufti Nadwi said that an Islamic state is defined by the full enforcement of Islamic laws, adding that he does not see any clear or practical evidence of such implementation in Pakistan. According to him, the absence of comprehensive Islamic legal enforcement disqualifies the country from being described as an Islamic system-based state.

Mufti Nadwi has recently drawn public attention following a debate with noted Indian author and lyricist Javed Akhtar on the topic of the existence of God.

The debate sparked widespread discussion in both India and Pakistan, with supporters of Mufti Nadwi claiming that his arguments were more compelling, while critics offered differing views.

The remarks have since generated debate online, particularly among religious and political commentators in the region.