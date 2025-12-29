Pakistan opposes Hamas disarmament

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has said it is willing to contribute troops to an international force to restore peace in Gaza, but only if the mandate excludes the disarmament of Hamas, a key clause in the US 20-point peace plan.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the country’s participation in the proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF) a “highly sensitive” matter, The Express Tribune reported.

However, he reiterated that Islamabad supports only a peacekeeping role and no peace enforcement.

“I have made it very clear that Pakistan will happily be a part of it if the mandate does not involve peace enforcement or the disarming of Hamas.

This is the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority or whichever government is in place.

“Our role will be limited to supporting them in maintaining peace,” Dar said.

The disarmament of Hamas is one of the most important priorities set up by the US in Phase 2 of their peace plan.

The position of civilian and military authorities in Pakistan is clear and definite, and this country will not impose peace, but only strengthen it.

He went on to accuse Israeli regime of violating the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh and condemned Tel Aviv's move taken in this regard.

Only a small part of the Trump peace plan has been implemented, and the 20 points mentioned in the Trump plan have not been fully implemented.

