Israel accused of 969 ceasefire violations in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have carried out 969 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza since it began on October 10, 2025, killing 418 Palestinians and injuring 1,141 others, according to figures released Sunday by the Government Media Office (GMO).

In a brief statement, the GMO described the situation in Gaza as “slow death,” noting that violations over the past 80 days included live fire on civilians, military incursions into residential areas, bombardment of homes, widespread demolitions, and unlawful arrests.

The Office said Israel continues to evade its obligations under the ceasefire and its humanitarian protocol. Only 19,764 aid trucks entered Gaza out of the required 48,000, while fuel deliveries reached just 425 trucks instead of the agreed 4,000, leaving hospitals, bakeries, and water facilities on the brink of collapse.

The GMO warned of a worsening shelter crisis as Israel keeps border crossings closed and blocks the entry of tents and mobile homes. Recent storms caused dozens of damaged buildings to collapse, killing civilians—including children who froze to death in displacement camps—and leaving more than 1.5 million displaced people without basic protection.

The Office held Israel fully responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian situation, saying the ongoing violations represent a dangerous attempt to undermine the ceasefire and enforce a policy of starvation and coercion amid genocide.

It called on the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to fully implement the agreement and allow the entry of aid, fuel, and shelter materials to prevent further loss of life.

