10 Gaza detainees arrive at Al-Aqsa Hospital after release

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces have released a group of detainees from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7, 2023.

According to a PIC correspondent, ten of the released detainees were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah to receive medical treatment through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The release follows a ceasefire agreement that ended Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, and involved widespread killing, starvation, destruction, displacement, and mass arrests.

The campaign left more than 238,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children, with over 9,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and famine claiming the lives of many civilians, particularly children. The aggression also caused massive devastation across all aspects of life in Gaza.

