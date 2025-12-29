Gaza health ministry reports 40% drop in births amid war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, revealed a sharp increase in miscarriage cases along with a 40% decline in new births compared to last year, underscoring the worsening humanitarian and health crisis in the Strip.

On Sunday, Al-Bursh explained that monthly births have dropped from around 26,000 to just 17,000, mainly due to the harsh living conditions endured by pregnant women.

He noted that low birth weights are now widespread in Gaza, attributing the trend to maternal malnutrition and the Israeli blockade on essential nutritional supplements, which directly affects the health of unborn babies and newborns.

Al-Bursh added that Israeli forces deliberately targeted fertility centers. The bombing of the Al-Basma Center destroyed nitrogen storage and led to the loss of nearly 4,000 fertilized embryos, a devastating blow to reproductive health in Gaza.

This comes amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, backed by the US and European powers. The campaign has involved mass killings, starvation, destruction, forced displacement, and arbitrary detention, all in defiance of international appeals and International Court of Justice rulings.

The genocide has left more than 239,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and famine claiming many lives—mostly children—alongside widespread destruction that has erased much of Gaza’s urban landscape.

Although a ceasefire agreement between Palestinian factions and Israel took effect on October 10, the long-term humanitarian and health consequences of the war continue to worsen daily.

