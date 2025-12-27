Pakistan Army Kills 10 Militants in KPK and Balochistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army announced that security forces eliminated 10 militants, including a gang leader, in two separate operations carried out in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and southwestern Balochistan provinces.

According to the statement, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District in KPK.

During this operation, two militants were neutralized, among them a notorious ringleader named Dilawar, who was highly sought by law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple terrorist attacks.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the militant, who had been actively engaged in numerous assaults against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

In addition, security forces conducted another intelligence-driven operation in Kalat District of Balochistan province, following reports of terrorist presence.

The military reported that during the operation, security forces targeted the terrorists’ hideout, and after a fierce exchange of fire, eight militants were killed.

