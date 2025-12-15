A peaceful demonstration organized by the Indian People’s Solidarity for Palestine (IPSP) took place outside the Hewlett-Packard (HP) outlet at Connaught Place, Delhi, to protest the company’s alleged involvement in the ongoing violence against Palestinians.

Protesters displayed banners, posters, and artwork highlighting HP’s role in supporting Israeli actions in occupied territories.

The protest comes amid growing scrutiny of global corporations linked to the Israeli government’s policies in Palestine. Hewlett-Packard has been named in reports by the United Nations Special Rapporteur as providing technology and services used in the surveillance, control, and imprisonment of Palestinians.

Critics argue that HP’s infrastructure, including its Basel Biometric-ID System, is used by Israeli authorities to monitor Palestinians and maintain the central server of Israel’s prison service, which currently holds over 9,200 Palestinians.

HP had developed unholy “Basel Biometric-ID System” which Israeli occupied forces use to monitor Palestinians. HP activities also strengthen Israel's prison system including equipment repair services and vital IT support.

HP's infrastructure manages central server of Israeli prison service through equipment maintenance services and critical IT assistance. More than 9200 Palestinians are illegally closed in these barbaric prisons so far.

Protest organizers also highlighted HP’s technical support for Israel’s Population, Immigration, and Borders Authority, as well as its role in servicing Israeli police forces. Demonstrators emphasized that the Palestinian struggle for freedom transcends religion and called for global accountability for companies perceived to enable the occupation.

The protest aligns with the ongoing international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which targets companies allegedly complicit in Israel’s occupation. Similar actions have reportedly impacted other multinational corporations, including KFC and McDonald’s, prompting calls for continued global pressure until Palestinian rights are fully recognized.

Participants at the Delhi demonstration urged public and corporate awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing the need for solidarity with Palestinians and the cessation of corporate involvement in occupation-related activities.