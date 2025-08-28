Microsoft Fires Two Employees Over Protest Against Ties with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Two Microsoft employees have been dismissed after staging a sit-in at the company’s president’s office to protest its collaboration with Israel during the Gaza war.

The company cited “serious violations of policies and disruption at the executive office” as the reason for the dismissals. The protest was organized by the group No Azure for Apartheid, which demands that Microsoft end its contracts with Israel and provide reparations to Palestinians. During the demonstration, seven people, including two Microsoft staff members and five others, were arrested.

The developments followed reports that the Israeli military has been using Microsoft’s Azure cloud services to conduct surveillance on Palestinians. In response to these reports, Microsoft has engaged the law firm Covington & Burling to investigate the matter.

The incident highlights the growing tensions between corporate policies and the ethical concerns of employees within the tech industry.

