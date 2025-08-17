UK Delays Release of Official Islamophobia Definition

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The UK government has delayed publication of an official definition of Islamophobia, which was expected by the end of August.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner had tasked a working group with drafting a non-statutory definition to describe anti-Muslim behavior. However, the timeline has been pushed back to autumn after an online consultation drew an unexpectedly large public response.

The consultation link, circulated on social media by Conservative shadow equalities minister Claire Coutinho, went viral and generated thousands of submissions. Officials say the sheer volume of responses has extended the review process.

Critics, particularly from the Conservative Party, argue that a government-backed definition of Islamophobia risks restricting free speech and could mirror blasphemy laws. Muslim organizations, meanwhile, have urged the government to take action, citing rising hostility towards Muslims across the country.

The government has stressed that the proposed definition will not create new legal obligations but will serve as guidance for public institutions. A spokesperson confirmed that recommendations will be published later this year.

The delay has prompted questions over transparency and whether the government is prepared to balance freedom of expression with protections for Muslim communities.

**************

End/ 345