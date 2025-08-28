U.S. Congressional Candidate Faces Backlash for Burning Quran in Campaign Video

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Valtina Gomez, a Republican congressional candidate from Texas, has come under fire after releasing a campaign video in which she burns a copy of the Quran. In the footage, she labels Islam as “terrorism” and claims that the United States is “a Christian nation.”

The video sparked widespread criticism on social media, where users pointed out that the Quran mentions Jesus (a.s.) more than 25 times and Mary (a.s.) over 34 times, with an entire chapter named after Mary. Critics emphasized that desecrating the Quran is also an insult to figures deeply respected by Christians.

One user responded, “Why did you insult Jesus and Mary for the sake of the Zionists by burning the Quran?”

The provocative act has fueled a wave of condemnation and reignited debates on Islamophobia and the political exploitation of religious beliefs in the United States.

