Wave of Condemnations Over Israeli Anti-Muslim Tweet on Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A recent tweet from the official account of the Israeli regime describing the presence of Muslims in Europe as “the real face of colonialism” has sparked widespread backlash. Observers noted that the statement aligns with the racist “Great Replacement” theory promoted by far-right movements in the West.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, Muslims make up only 4.9 percent of Europe’s population, and even under high-migration scenarios, the figure will not exceed 14 percent by 2050. Experts stress that there is no evidence suggesting Muslim communities pose an inherent threat or show unusual tendencies toward violence, emphasizing that such narratives merely fuel hatred and discrimination.

Human rights organizations have reported that in recent years, a network of think tanks and groups linked to pro-Israel lobbies have poured significant funds into anti-Islam projects in the U.S. and Europe, including backing far-right movements and promoting conspiracy theories against Muslims.

Analysts argue that the Israeli regime’s use of such rhetoric, while itself accused of occupation and displacing Palestinians, reflects an effort to normalize Islamophobia within its political discourse.

