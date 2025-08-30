Muslim Woman Killed in Norway; Criticism Over State Failures to Counter Extremism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Norwegian-Ethiopian Muslim woman was killed by a far-right extremist in Oslo, an incident that has renewed scrutiny of state institutions for failing to address hate speech and violent extremism in Norway.

Last week, 34-year-old Tamima Nabras Johar was murdered in the Kampen district of Oslo by an 18-year-old man motivated by political and fascist ideology. Police classified the killing as part of the broader far-right extremist trend. Her funeral, attended by hundreds, including politicians, drew widespread attention.

Critics, however, dismissed the presence of officials at the funeral as performative, stressing that temporary gestures of sympathy cannot replace accountability for allowing racist movements to grow unchecked. They argued that Johar’s murder stemmed from institutional negligence and repeated failures to act on warnings about extremist ideologies.

Meanwhile, Norwegian politicians have also faced backlash for their silence on the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza and for the country’s oil fund investments linked to the occupation of Palestine.

Norway has previously suffered deadly far-right terrorist attacks, with critics pointing to a recurring pattern of “tears, speeches, and then silence.” Social activists insist that stopping extremist violence requires more than symbolic condolences, calling instead for institutional accountability, serious investment in prevention, and consistent support for Muslim and immigrant communities.

