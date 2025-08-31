UK Islamic Charity Condemns Cultural Campaigns Targeting Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Federation of Islamic Charities in the UK has strongly condemned what it described as “divisive cultural campaigns” by some right-wing media outlets against Muslims.

The federation warned that such approaches marginalize Muslim voices in civil society, aiming to limit or even eliminate their participation in public life. “We firmly reject these divisive tactics and reaffirm our commitment to building a cohesive and vibrant society,” the statement read.

The federation highlighted its role in developing the “Civil Society Compact,” a new framework for collaboration between the government and over 1,200 civil society organizations, including Muslim charities.

Fadi Attani, CEO of the federation, emphasized that the compact provides an opportunity to renew relationships and strengthen social cohesion, adding, “We must resist divisive narratives and focus on the success of this initiative in serving all communities.”

Established in 2007, the Federation of Islamic Charities is recognized as a credible network promoting civil society both within and beyond the UK.

