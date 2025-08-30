Widespread Discrimination Against Islamic Names in Germany’s Job Market

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A recent study by the University of Siegen reveals that job applicants with Turkish or Arabic names in Germany are significantly less likely to be invited to interviews than their counterparts with German names, even when their educational and professional qualifications are comparable.

The research, which analyzed over 50,000 job applications, shows that non-European names play a decisive role in employers’ hiring decisions.

Dr. Ali Zafar Saghioglu, head of the Migration Studies Center, emphasized that individuals with non-European names are “placed on a separate level” and denied equal opportunities. He described the discrimination as deeply rooted in German society, noting that Islamophobia has intensified, especially following the 2015 refugee wave and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saghioglu called for legal reforms, simplified hiring procedures for foreigners, and incentives for employers, warning that racism is increasingly embedded in politics and public institutions.

Germany hosts the largest Turkish diaspora outside of Turkey, numbering approximately 2.8 million, who continue to face anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic threats, including attacks on mosques and community centers.

