London Mayor Allocates £875,000 to Tackle Hate Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced £875,000 in funding for more than 20 community organizations to combat extremism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and other forms of hate.

The funding is part of the £16 million “Shared Endeavour Fund,” which officials say will benefit around 50,000 Londoners.

According to the Metropolitan Police, 21,284 hate crimes were recorded in London between August 2024 and July 2025, a decline compared to the previous year. However, Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter-Terrorism Command, warned of growing attempts by extremist groups to recruit children and young people online.

Khan stressed that “hate crime and extremism have no place in our city,” adding that investing in local groups strengthens community cohesion and helps build a safer London.

The initiative has faced criticism from opposition parties. Liberal Democrat councillor Hina Bokhari accused Khan of “negligence” in tackling Islamophobia within city institutions. Conservatives also denounced his policies as ineffective, pointing to police budget cuts and challenges related to illegal immigration.

