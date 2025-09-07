425 arrested in London as Palestine action protest sparks clash over UK terror ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: London's Metropolitan Police have rounded up as many as 425 supporters of the Palestine Action group, which has been banned in the UK and branded as a “terrorist” organization over its opposition to Britain’s support for the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters were arrested on Saturday, while condemning the ban on the group that has been “proscribed” due to its determined struggle to expose and confront Britain’s outright political and military support for the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide against Gaza.

The police claimed that the arrests took place after its members were “subjected to an exceptional level of abuse."

Palestine Action’s activists have been storming the UK-based headquarters of the Israeli companies and other firms contributing to the genocide.

Most recently, the UK chapter of Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer, shut down its Bristol facility after repeated protests by the group.

The Elbit Systems UK site in the Aztec West business park had been repeatedly targeted by the group’s activists, including on July 1, just days before it was banned under the so-called “Terrorism Act.”

Protests against the facility had involved blockades with lock-ons, roof occupations, window-smashing, and dousing the site in red paint.

The ban ranks the group alongside Takfiri terrorist outfits such as al-Qaeda and Daesh, which are notorious for their drawn-out history of deadly aggression.

It was enacted, although, Palestine Action renounces deadly aggression, especially by the Israeli regime, which has so far killed more than 64,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as part of the genocide alone.

