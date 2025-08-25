Thousands rally outside Israeli embassy in London to condemn Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters gathered Friday outside the Israeli Embassy in London to draw attention to the genocide and famine in the Gaza Strip, where the Zionist regime have been brutally bombing the besieged enclave and imposing a blockade.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and one of the organizers of the protest, addressed the crowd from a platform set up in front of the embassy.

“Israel began the first stages of its ground invasion that will see over a million people forced to flee from Gaza City. Today, Israel Katz, Israel’s war minister, proudly stated, and I quote: 'Israel is preparing to open the gates of hell and regroup, reduce Gaza City to ruins'. Barbarity upon barbarity upon barbarity, and today from our government, nothing but further empty words of condemnation''.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said Friday that the famine in Gaza that is deliberately created by the Israeli government is confirmed after also being formally confirmed by the UN-backed global hunger monitoring system, IPC.

Israel has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

