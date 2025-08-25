Iran urges OIC to unite against Israel’s expansionist agenda

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to seize its upcoming summit as a pivotal opportunity to foster unity against what he described as the insatiable expansionist ambitions of the Israeli regime.

“This meeting constitutes a genuine historical test for the Islamic Ummah; it might be a rare opportunity to build a regional and global front capable of standing against Israel’s aggression,” the Iranian foreign minister said in an article published in international newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat, headquartered in London.

The article, titled “The Illusion of ‘Greater Israel’ Is an Existential Threat and a Danger to International Peace and Security,” was published on Sunday, a day ahead of an Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestine.

The meeting must become “a turning point” to reflect and reinforce Islamic nations’ shared resolve to confront the insatiable ambitions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his clique, and to put an end to their slaughter of innocents, their assaults on Islamic countries, and the pursuit of annexation, said Araghchi, emphasizing that the summit should not merely be limited to expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people or lamenting the current situation.

“This war on the Gaza Strip is not merely a fleeting military conflict or an ordinary humanitarian crisis: it is a systematic, full-fledged genocide explicitly intended to achieve ethnic cleansing amid the complicit silence of the United States and the West more broadly,” the article read.

The foreign minister highlighted the extensive destruction in Gaza, where the Israeli regime has committed heinous acts against civilians, particularly women and children. He also noted the continuous expansion of settlements in the West Bank and the regime's military actions across the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran.

“We must also mention the public statements of this entity’s leaders and their distorted maps of what they call the “Greater Middle East.” They are openly boasting about their expansionist intentions and threatening their neighbors, leaving no reason to doubt that this malignant tumor is spreading across the body of the region,” Araghchi noted.

He added that Iran regards the OIC meeting as a necessary step toward “a collective effort” to develop and implement effective, urgent, and deterrent measures.

“As representatives of Islamic nations, we have a religious and humanitarian responsibility to endorse decisive and serious steps in support of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the West Bank, halt the ongoing genocide, hold criminals accountable, and build a bulwark against the expansionist ambitions of this lawless entity threatening the Islamic world,” he said.

