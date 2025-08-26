Iran, Saudi Arabia call for unified Islamic response to Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation to advance regional stability.

Araghchi met with bin Farhan on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

During their discussions, the two ministers reviewed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the alarming situation in Gaza and the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

They stressed the urgent need for increased coordination among Islamic countries to immediately stop the aggression, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and confront the regime's dangerous expansionist projects.

While addressing the recent progress in Tehran-Riyadh bilateral relations, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of their interactions. They underscored the importance of continuing consultations and enhancing cooperation in the political, economic, security, and regional spheres.

Furthermore, the diplomats highlighted the significant role of Iran-Saudi cooperation in promoting regional stability and fostering an order based on dialogue, mutual respect, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Leading a diplomatic delegation, Araghchi arrived in Jeddah on Sunday to participate in the extraordinary OIC meeting. The primary purpose of this gathering was to address the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, coordinate immediate relief efforts, and examine the legal and political implications of the Israeli regime’s plan for permanent occupation of the besieged area.

