Iran, Venezuela reaffirm strategic solidarity amid rising US pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a recent phone call, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto expressed deep appreciation for Iran’s unwavering support of his country’s independence, emphasizing Caracas’ firm resolve to defend its sovereignty against mounting threats from the United States.

According to IRNA, the conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi focused on strengthening bilateral ties and reviewing the latest developments in the Caribbean region, where tensions have escalated following what Venezuela describes as unlawful claims and aggressive posturing by Washington.

Pinto briefed Araghchi on the situation, warning of increased US pressure and attempts to undermine Venezuela’s territorial integrity. He praised Iran’s consistent backing, stating that the Venezuelan government and people remain committed to resisting foreign interference and safeguarding national sovereignty.

In response, Araghchi condemned the United States’ confrontational stance, calling its unilateral actions a growing threat to international peace and stability. He dismissed recent US allegations against Venezuela as unfounded and criticized threats of military force as reckless and destabilizing.

The Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Tehran’s solidarity with Caracas, declaring that Iran will continue to stand by Venezuela in the face of external pressure and hostile policies.

The exchange underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, both of which have faced longstanding US sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Their alignment reflects a broader push among Global South countries to resist Western dominance and assert independent foreign policies.

