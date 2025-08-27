Iran condemns expulsion of ambassador, labels Australian PM a “weak politician”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned Australia’s decision to expel Tehran’s ambassador over allegations of orchestrating antisemitic attacks, calling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a “weak leader” who seeks to appease Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I don’t usually align myself with wanted war criminals, but Netanyahu is right about one thing: Australia’s PM is indeed a weak politician,” Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

According to IRNA, he emphasized Iran’s longstanding Jewish heritage, noting that the country hosts one of the world’s oldest Jewish communities and “dozens of synagogues.” Araghchi dismissed the accusations as baseless, stating, “Accusing Iran of attacking Jewish sites in Australia while we actively protect them within our own borders makes absolutely no sense.”

The foreign minister further argued that Iran is being punished for the Australian public’s support for Palestine. “Canberra should know better than to appease a regime led by war criminals. Such actions will only embolden Netanyahu and his allies,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian government announced the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador, citing Tehran’s alleged involvement in two antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne last year. Iran has categorically denied any connection to the incidents.

...................

End/ 257