Tehran responds to Australia’s expulsion of Iranian diplomats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran has issued a response to Australia’s recent decision to expel Iran’s ambassador and shut down its embassy operations in Tehran.

On Tuesday, Australia designated Iran’s ambassador in Canberra as “persona non grata” and ordered him, along with three other Iranian diplomats, to leave the country within seven days. Australia also suspended its diplomatic mission in Tehran.

The Australian government accused Iran of encouraging anti-Jewish incidents in Sydney and Melbourne, though these claims have been widely dismissed as baseless. The expulsion order included four Iranian officials.

Australia’s Prime Minister confirmed that the country’s embassy staff in Tehran have been relocated to a third country, effectively halting diplomatic operations.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, warned that any improper diplomatic action will be met with a reciprocal response. Iranian officials are currently evaluating the situation.

Baghaei rejected the accusation of anti-Semitism, stating that such claims have no foundation in Iran’s cultural, historical, or religious context. He described anti-Semitism as a Western and European phenomenon rooted in historical persecution.

He further suggested that Australia’s move may have been influenced by domestic unrest, particularly widespread protests in support of Palestine and against genocide.

