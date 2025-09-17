Iran urges Islamic, regional nations to join boycott campaigns against Israel: FM Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has called on regional and Islamic countries to sever economic and political ties with Israel, describing the regime as occupying, genocidal, and terrorist.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Wednesday, Baghaei said that normalization of relations with Israel equates to legitimizing crimes and aggression.

He noted that the global tide is shifting, with several countries—both within and beyond the Islamic world—already cutting trade and diplomatic relations with Israel.

He pointed to the Arab-Islamic emergency summit held in Doha Monday as evidence of shared concern among Islamic nations, and reiterated Iran’s support for forming a regional bloc—referred to as an “Islamic NATO”—to counter perceived threats to peace and security.

Baghaei said that Israel is violating multiple international norms, including the UN Charter, noting that the regime has launched military attacks on up to ten countries in recent months.

He stressed that Iran remains committed to fostering indigenous security in West Asia, independent of external players whose interests, he argued, lie in safeguarding Israel.

Global outrage over Gaza

On aid flotillas heading to Gaza in an effort to break Israeli siege, Baghaei said that the initiative reflects global outrage at the inaction and indifference of international organizations on what is going on in the Palestinian territory.

He urged individuals worldwide to recognize their moral responsibility in opposing the crime of the century.

He emphasized that these efforts are not merely symbolic, but part of a broader awakening aimed at pressuring global leaders to act against the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

US accomplice with Israel in genocidal war

Baghaei said the United States is directly complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza, noting that Israel’s ground offensive launched in Gaza City on Tuesday coincided with the US Secretary of State’s visit to the region, which along with other issues show Washington's complicity.

These attacks occurred under the supervision of American officials, the official added.

He also referenced findings from a UN Human Rights Council commission, which concluded that the events in Gaza meet the criteria for genocide under international law.

Iran confirms partial visa issuance for delegation to UNGA

Baghaei announced that several visas have been issued for members of Iran’s delegation to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York, despite persistent obstruction by the United States.

Responding to a question from IRNA regarding Washington’s delays and restrictions, Baghaei said that the limitations on Iranian representatives are not new, but this particular instance is nearly unprecedented.

He criticized the U.S. for violating its obligations as host country to the UN headquarters, saying the restrictions further undermine the US’s credibility in its role.

While some visas have been granted, Iran is still awaiting more detailed updates from its teams in New York and Geneva before finalizing the composition of the delegation and its participation strategy, said the official.

Iran will surely use international platforms like the UNGA to voice its positions and engage in dialogue with other nations on regional and global developments, he said.

Baghaei confirmed that Iran intends to use the visit to discuss key issues such as its nuclear program and efforts to prevent the reactivation of UN Security Council resolutions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said talks with European and other international counterparts on these matters are necessary.

................

End/ 257