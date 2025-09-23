Iran’s FM Spokesperson: Gaza genocide tests UN integrity, credibility

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, has described the ongoing genocide in Gaza as the “most severe test” of the United Nations’ institutional integrity and credibility.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Baghaei stated that he had arrived in New York for the annual session of the UN General Assembly, which this year is themed: “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights.” He noted that while the session marks a milestone for the organization, it also comes at a moment of significant peril.

According to IRNA, Baghaei warned that the UN’s founding principles are under unprecedented pressure due to militant unilateralism, coercion, disregard for international law, and widespread impunity for serious human rights and humanitarian law violations.

He emphasized that the ongoing atrocities in Gaza represent the toughest challenge yet to the UN’s normative authority and institutional credibility. Baghaei stressed that if the UN is to remain relevant, member states must act decisively and urgently to halt the genocide and hold the perpetrators accountable.

.....................

End/ 257