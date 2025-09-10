Iran condemns Israeli strike on Doha as 'dangerous violation of international law'

Iran has condemned Israel’s airstrike on Doha, describing it as a “highly dangerous and criminal act” that violates international law and the United Nations Charter.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday the attack, which reportedly targeted Hamas officials in the Qatari capital, represented a “flagrant breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and an assault on Palestinian negotiators.

“We are closely examining the events, but from the perspective of international law, all rules have been violated,” Baghaei told state TV. “This action is extremely dangerous and a violation of the principles and objectives of the UN Charter.”

He said the strike should serve as a warning to regional states and the international community about the risks of continued inaction toward Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider West Asia.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reports said several explosions were heard in Doha following an Israeli airstrike on a site hosting a meeting of Hamas leaders.