Iran slams Netanyahu’s UN speech as fascist rhetoric by ‘wanted war criminal’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, describing him as a “war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court” who delivered fascist rhetoric to a largely empty hall.

In a post on his X account, Baghaei said that during Netanyahu’s remarks, the images of innocent Iranian children symbolically represented the Iranian nation, serving as witnesses who revealed to the world the true face of “a criminal who shamelessly boasts of his crimes.”

According to IRNA, he further questioned how it is possible for “a wanted war criminal to stand on the world’s most prestigious podium, stare into the eyes of the international community, and continue a campaign of lies and deception to justify genocide, aggression, and warmongering.”

Earlier on Friday, as Netanyahu began his address, dozens of representatives from various countries walked out of the UN hall, an act that was met with cheers from protesters gathered outside the building.

