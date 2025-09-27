Netanyahu threatens Iraq as next target at UNGA

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the 80th UN General AssemblyNetanyahu openly threatned that Iraq would be the next target of the Zionist regime.

In a speech at the 80th UN General Assembly, Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his usual fabrications against Iran and the resistance, openly threatening that Iraq would be the next target of the Zionist regime, remarks delivered amid mass walkouts by delegates in protest of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s statements reveal the Zionist regime’s widening war agenda in West Asia, escalating threats not only against Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran but now Iraq as well. These threats come in the context of continuous Western protection, particularly from the United States, shielding the regime from accountability.

The Zionist regime is already under unprecedented condemnation for its crimes in Gaza. Instead of using the UN platform to address this outrage, Netanyahu turned it into a stage for further warmongering, boasting of aggression against resistance groups and setting new targets. The walkout by numerous international delegates during his speech underscored the growing global rejection and isolation of the regime.

Netanyahu claimed that the regime destroyed Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs, insisting that Iran’s goal is not only to eliminate the Zionist regime but also to threaten the United States.

He further boasted that the regime suppressed the Houthis, eliminated a large part of Hamas, and crippled Hezbollah.

From the UN podium, he explicitly threatened that militias (popular mobilized forces) in Iraq would be eliminated.

Netanyahu repeated his usual threats of striking uranium enrichment facilities in Iran and declared that the Security Council must restore sanctions against Tehran.

He also vowed that there would never be a Palestinian state, described any plan for one near occupied Jerusalem as madness, and called the Palestinian Authority corrupt despite its years of cooperation with the occupation.

