Israeli Defense Minister: Talks with Iran Are Part of War Strategy, Not an Obstacle to Military Action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The documentary, which explores the tactics of Israel’s military operations against Iran, includes a notable statement from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who described negotiations with Iran as part of a larger deception strategy, rather than an obstacle to military action.

Katz, speaking in alignment with U.S. officials, said that the United States indicated on Sunday that it was willing to continue talks with Iran. However, he emphasized that these negotiations were not a genuine invitation for diplomacy but rather a strategy to mislead Iran and divert its attention from Israeli military operations. Katz further explained,

"The talks were not a diplomatic invitation; they were a tactic to keep the Iranians distracted from Israeli strikes and deceive them into thinking there was hope for negotiations."

The documentary also included commentary from another Israeli expert, who pointed out that the primary objective of these talks was to create a false sense of hope among Iranians that diplomatic negotiations would continue, thus keeping them unaware of the ongoing military threat.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that both U.S. and Israeli officials had intentionally leaked news to the media to create the illusion of significant disagreements between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding Iran. The reality, according to the report, was that the U.S. president was fully aware of Israeli attacks even as he spoke of diplomacy on his social media channels.

In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Israeli Defense Minister Katz confirmed that CENTCOM (U.S. Central Command) was informed of Israel’s intention to strike Iran during the negotiations. Katz also revealed that one day before the fifth round of U.S.-Iran talks, Israel and the U.S. conducted joint military drills in preparation for an attack on Iran.

Katz concluded that negotiations should not be viewed as a means to prevent war. Instead, he argued that such talks were a tactical maneuver, often used to surprise the enemy and could be considered part of Israel’s broader military strategy.

"Negotiations are, in essence, a tactic for surprise and part of the overall military strategy," Katz said. "Military strikes and diplomacy are not mutually exclusive in our approach."

This revelation highlights the ongoing tensions in U.S.-Israeli strategies regarding Iran and casts a new light on the complex nature of international diplomacy amid military conflicts.