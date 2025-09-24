IRGC Deputy Commander: Enemies surrendered quickly in 12-day war against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Tuesday that during the recent 12-day war, enemies led by the United States entered the battlefield with the declared aim of destroying the Islamic Republic of Iran but were forced to surrender much sooner than expected.

According to IRNA, speaking at a ceremony in Hamedan Province, he explained that before the conflict began, adversaries openly stated that their objective was Iran’s annihilation. However, they quickly realized the extent of Iran’s military power, particularly after the strike on the largest US military base in the region.

“Following Iran’s strike on the US military base in Qatar, the US President immediately contacted the Emir of Qatar to request a ceasefire,” Fadavi said. “It is worth asking: was it because they lacked aircraft, missiles, troops, or financial resources that they surrendered so quickly?”

He went on to compare the recent conflict with the eight-year Sacred Defense, when Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, backed by 87 countries, spearheaded the aggression against Iran. “This time, they entered the battlefield directly and without intermediaries, insisting it would mark the end of the Islamic Republic. In the end, they admitted they had failed to achieve their goal,” he remarked.

The war began on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale attacks against Iran, later joined by the United States, which bombed three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities under the pretext of halting nuclear weapons development. The conflict ended on June 24, after Israel was forced to unilaterally cease its aggression.

....................

End/ 257