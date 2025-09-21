IRGC warns US, Israel of “crushing response” against any aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned Iran’s adversaries, particularly Israel and the United States, that they will receive a crushing and decisive response if they make any new miscalculation or commit an act of aggression against the country.

The IRGC issued the warning on Sunday in a statement released on the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the start of the eight-year war by the toppled regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran in the 1980s. Iran defended its territory primarily by relying on popular support, while Saddam’s regime received financial and military backing from Western countries. The eight-year-long defense is known as Sacred Defense in Iran.

“Sacred Defense Week is, in fact, a celebration of the victory of popular resistance, recalling one of the most brilliant chapters in the history of the Islamic Revolution. It is a source of national pride, and a generator of resistance on a global scale,” the statement read.

The Sacred Defense marks a period during which the Iranian nation, through relying on faith, unity, and divine leadership, managed to thwart the enemy’s all-out and international aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity, the Islamic revolution, and the Islamic system, preserving the nation’s honor, independence, and territorial integrity, it said.

The IRGC also referred to the impacts of the Sacred Defense in the years afterwards.

The Iranian Armed Forces, inspired by achievements of the Sacred Defense and under the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, attained an effective level of self-reliance, deterrence and combat readiness, which was shown during the 12-day defense, the IRGC said in reference to the 12-day war of aggression Israel waged on Iran on June 13 this year, which the US entered by bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

While emphasizing that the US and Israel failed to achieve their “satanic and sinister goals” of the 12-day war, the IRGC said that its forces along with other Iranian armed forces are boosting their combat capabilities as well as offensive and defensive powers, and strategic capacities day by day.

“The process of strengthening the Armed Forces will continue in various fields, and if the enemy commits any new miscalculation or act of aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran will possess the upper hand and control the initiative on the battlefield, and deliver another lethal, cautionary response,” the IRGC emphasized.

The statement also hailed the Iranian people for their vigilance and unity that thwarted the enemy’s attempts to instigate unrest and instability inside Iran, and defeated their hybrid warfare.

The Iranian people remain prepared to teach “any aggressor and interferer” new lessons, the statement read, stressing that the path of resistance and progress guarantees independence and national sovereignty.

If enemies, especially “the fake and criminal Zionist regime” and the United States, make any mistake regarding the Islamic Republic’s national security, interests, or territory, they will receive a decisive, crushing, and timely response from the Iranian Armed Forces that will make the enemies regret their action, the IRGC said.

